WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


28°F
Overcast
Feels Like 19°
Winds East 10 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast28°
22°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast32°
25°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Ice Pellets33°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain51°
29°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear41°
26°

Hy-Vee grocer recalls store-branded candy packages

by on January 13, 2017 at 1:10 PM (58 mins ago)

recall logo

The Hy-Vee food store chain has recalled store branded candy distributed to 242 stores in eight states after learning an ingredient from another company could be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee says a milk powder ingredient used in chocolate coating has the potential for contamination and the candy’s manufacturer, Palmer Candy Co., announced a recall of some of its products.

The candy is in a clear plastic container with sell-by dates between Jan. 26 and Feb. 23. It includes chocolate almond bark, chocolate almond pretzels, dazzled peanut brittle, holiday candy trays and others fully listed on the FDA recall website .

The candy was distributed to Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, including Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.