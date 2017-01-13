Ice Storm Warning Begins Friday, Lasts Through The Weekend

An Ice Storm Warning goes into effect today beginning at 9 a.m. for our southern counties and at noon for Topeka. The warning lasts through midnight Sunday night. We could see between a half inch and an inch of ice accumulation by the end of the storm. Travel is not recommended this weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning, with freezing drizzle gradually moving our way by mid afternoon, with a high at 25.

Tonight: Occasional freezing rain, with a low at 21.

Tomorrow: Scattered areas of freezing drizzle/rain, with a high at 32.

Saturday Night: Moderate to heavier freezing rain possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a low at 27.

Sunday: Freezing rain transitions to rain by afternoon, with a high at 36.

Monday: Showers, with a high near 50.