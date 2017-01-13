WIBW News Now!

Ice Storm Warning Begins Friday, Lasts Through The Weekend

by on January 13, 2017 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)

ice storm

An Ice Storm Warning goes into effect today beginning at 9 a.m. for our southern counties and at noon for Topeka. The warning lasts through midnight Sunday night. We could see between a half inch and an inch of ice accumulation by the end of the storm. Travel is not recommended this weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Cloudy this morning, with freezing drizzle gradually moving our way by mid afternoon, with a high at 25.

Tonight:  Occasional freezing rain, with a low at 21.

Tomorrow:  Scattered areas of freezing drizzle/rain, with a high at 32.

Saturday Night:  Moderate to heavier freezing rain possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a low at 27.

Sunday:  Freezing rain transitions to rain by afternoon, with a high at 36.

Monday:  Showers, with a high near 50.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.