Ichabod Women Hit Centruy Mark in Win

The Washburn women’s basketball team opened the New Year in style as it throttled Peru State 103-46, marking the first time the Ichabods reached the century mark since the 2011-12 season. The result also extended the Ichabod consecutive win streak to four, while giving head coach Ron McHenry win number 399.



Alyxis Bowens led the way for Washburn (10-3) as she tied a career-high with 28 points, while finishing one rebound short of a double-double. Jharian Bowen followed with a career-best 20 points. Erin Dohanlek also registered double-digit points as she netted 12, while Erika Lane chipped in with nine. Charisma Alexander collected eight boards, while Bowen, Lane, Reagan Phelan and Cara Donley each had six.



Following a 21-8 first quarter, Washburn stretched its advantage to 30 as it led, 44-14, at the half. During the opening 20 minutes, the Ichabods completed 15 of 34 chances from the field and held Peru State (4-7) to 5 of 20 from the floor.



Washburn remained focused and continued to fire at all cycles throughout remaining two quarters as it out scored PSC, 25-13, in third and 34-19 in the fourth while shooting 52.4 and 77.8 percent from the field, respectively.



The Ichabods reached century mark during the final minute of the contest as Donley converted a pair of attempts from the line.



Overall, Washburn soundly controlled ever category including rebounding (50-29), points in the paint (64-16), bench points (27-18) and points of turnovers (20-4).



The Ichabods will return to MIAA action and look to get coach McHenry win number 400 on Saturday when they travel to Emporia State. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.