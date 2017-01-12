Ichabods Bounce Back Strong with Win in Tahlequah

The Washburn Ichabods snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the first time in school history in Tahlequah in a 67-55 win over Northeastern State on Thursday night as Ichabod head coach Bob Chipman picked up career win No. 799.

With the RiverHawks holding a 6-5 lead, the Ichabods scored 10 straight points to go up 15-6 and stretched the lead to as many as 13 in the first half as Washburn took a 28-15 lead into the break after holding the RiverHawks to 5 of 32 shooting in the first half and 2 of 11 from 3-point range. Washburn was 5 of 11 from deep and 9 of 22 overall and held a 27 to 18 advantage on the glass.

Cooper Holmes recorded seven rebounds in the first half with four coming on the offensive side. Isaac Clark scored nine to lead Washburn and Javion Blake added seven in the opening half.

An 8-0 midway through the second half by the RiverHawks cut the Ichabod lead to nine at 41-32, but back to back layups by Brady Skeens and Salach along with a jumper by Salach pushed the margin back to 15 with 11:15 to play.

From that point on, the RiverHawks would not get closer than 12 points, but a 3-pointer from Blake from the corner stretched the lead back to 13 with 5:30 to go in the game. Another three from Blake as the shot clock was expiring stretched the lead back to 15 with 3:50 to go.

The RiverHawks would not get closer than 12 the rest of the way as the Ichabods won the first time in Tahlequah snapping a four-game losing streak.

Blake led the Ichabods with 20 points going 5 of 9 from 3-point range adding three rebounds. Salach scored 12 points with seven rebounds. Skeens recorded his 17th double double and seventh of the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds picking up five blocks in the process.

Washburn finished 21 of 48 from the field hitting 9 of 19 shots from deep. Washburn also outrebounded the RiverHawks 45 to 31. Washburn held the RiverHawks to 30 percent shooting from field as they finished 17 of 57 overall.