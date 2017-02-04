Ichabods Fall for Third Straight Game

The Washburn Ichabods shot a season-low 29 percent from the field with 17 field goals en route to their lowest scoring output of the season of 54 points in a 70-54 loss to Fort Hays State. Washburn will look to snap a three-game losing streak when it returns to action against Missouri Western on Wednesday night in St. Joseph.



Washburn shot 28 percent from the field in the first half connecting on 9 of 32 shots and only 1 of 5 from three point range as the Tigers took a 27-22 lead into the break. Washburn held the Tigers to 39 percent shooting in the first half and 4 of 9 from deep in the opening frame. Brady Skeens had nine rebounds in the first half as the Ichabods took a 25 to 17 advantage on the glass.



The Tigers led the entire second half. After a 3-pointer by Javion Blake pulling Washburn within one at 29-28 with 16:09 to play, the Tigers (13-8, 7-6 MIAA) ripped off a 10-0 run going 2 of 3 from behind the arc pushing out to a 39-28 lead with 13:45 to play.



Washburn (14-8, 6-7 MIAA) cut the lead to eight with 4:10 to play after a Skeens free throw, but the Tigers scored the next four points and 10 of the next 11 going up by 15 and the Ichabods would not get closer than 11 the rest of the way on a 3-pointer by Cameron Wiggins with 1:19 to play.



Cameron Wiggins and Isaac Clark led the Ichabods with 10 points each as Skeens, David Salach and Javion Blake each scored eight. Skeens had a game-high 11 rebounds adding three blocks and three assists.



Emir Sabic led the Tiger with a game-high 15 points off the bench hitting 5 of 6 3-point attempts.



The Ichabods finished 17 of 58 from the field and only 4 of 18 from 3-point range hitting 16 of 27 free throws. The Tigers shot 42 percent from the field going 23 of 55 overall and 8 of 18 from deep and 16 of 23 free throws.



The Tigers outrebounded the Ichabods 25 to 14 in the second half to win the battle of the glass 42 to 39 and outscored the Ichabod bench 33 to 10.