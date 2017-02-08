WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


24°F
Clear
Feels Like 13°
Winds NNE 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy33°
17°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear39°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear67°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy72°
39°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy51°
26°

Inmate who was discovered missing returned to Kansas jail

by on February 8, 2017 at 7:00 AM (19 mins ago)

Jason Bell KASPER

Authorities say an inmate has been returned to a Kansas jail after he was discovered missing.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 44-year-old Jason Bell was found to be missing Monday from the Winfield Correctional Facility.

Winfield police say he was back at the correctional facility Tuesday morning after Cowley County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him north of the city.

Kansas Department of Corrections records say Bell was picked up in August on a parole violation.

Records say Bell was convicted in 2001 of attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Photo credit: Kansas Dept. of Corrections

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.