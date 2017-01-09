WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds South 15 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy46°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear48°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
18°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
19°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Ice Pellets27°
20°

Internal probe of Kansas Guard faults ‘toxic’ leadership

by on January 9, 2017 at 12:49 PM (16 mins ago)

ks national guard

An internal investigation of the Kansas National Guard has raised alarms about “toxic leadership.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the investigation started in 2013 amid renewed allegations that Guard recruiters were pressured by superiors to forge documents to clear unqualified applicants or speed processing of paperwork. The inquiry was closed in 2015.

The lieutenant colonel who started the inquiry concluded that five Guard members warranted dismissal from military service, demotion in rank or relief from assigned duties.

Official reports of the probe emphasize that Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli was urged to end a management culture that protects wrongdoers.

Tafanelli declined to be interviewed but responded in an opinion page column submitted to The Capital-Journal that the Guard works to “thoroughly and impartially investigate” wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.