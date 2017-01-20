WIBW News Now!

Iowa cab driver charged in crash that killed a Kansas man

by on January 20, 2017 at 10:19 AM

Mohamed Diriye

A Des Moines cab driver has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that killed one Kansas man and injured another.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mohamed Diriye also is charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for him.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, when the cab ran off a road into a ravine. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Shawn Koltiska, of Augusta, Kansas, died in the crash. 

Another passenger – 48-year-old Joseph Foster, of Garden Plain, Kansas – was injured. 

Diriye was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries he sustained in the crash. 

Photo via Polk County Iowa

