Iowa cab driver charged in crash that killed a Kansas man

A Des Moines cab driver has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that killed one Kansas man and injured another.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mohamed Diriye also is charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for him.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, when the cab ran off a road into a ravine. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Shawn Koltiska, of Augusta, Kansas, died in the crash.

Another passenger – 48-year-old Joseph Foster, of Garden Plain, Kansas – was injured.

Diriye was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

