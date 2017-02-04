WIBW News Now!

Iran: If enemies do wrong, missiles will come down on them

by on February 4, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Iran US dispute

A senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard says Iran’s missiles will come down on the country’s enemies if they do wrong.

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh says: “If the enemy does not walk the line, our missiles come down on them.”

Hajizadeh’s comments come during a military exercise by the Revolutionary Guard aimed at testing its missile and radar systems.

The exercise comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on Iran for a recent missile test.

The sanctions target more than two dozen people and companies.

