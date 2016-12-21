Jayhawk Theatre announces architect, contractor for restoration project

The Jayhawk Theatre in Topeka is beginning to raise money for a multi-million dollar renovation project.

The Board of Directors of the Jayhawk Theatre has selected Vance Kelley of TreanorHL in Topeka as architect and Eby Construction Company of Wichita, as the general contractor, for the rehabilitation of the historic theater.

“When it was originally built, it had spectacular decorative effects,” said Executive Director John Holecek. “We will be bringing in Evergreen Painting studios, the same people who did the Statehouse.”

Kelley is a nationally recognized expert in the field of historic preservation. He leads TreanorHL’s Preservation Studio. He has managed or reviewed every preservation project undertaken by the firm.

Among the many historic projects he has been involved in include those in Topeka: the Dillon House, Great Overland Station, the Kansas Statehouse, and the Jackson Street Lofts. Kelley is the chair of the Board of Advisors for the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a member of the Kansas Preservation

Alliance.

“We think between Vance Kelley as architect and Eby Construction as the contractor, that we have the best restoration team, definitely in Kansas, if not in the entire Midwest,” said Holecek.

Under President Mike Grier, Eby Construction Company has placed an emphasis on historic restoration.

Recent projects include Cooper Hall—Sterling College, McPherson Opera House, Burford Theatre (Ark City), Colonial Fox Theatre (Pittsburg), Brown Grand Theatre, (Concordia), and the Hutchinson Fox Theatre. Eby is a member of the Kansas Preservation Alliance, and Grier has been active in the Kansas Historic Theatre Association since 2010. Eby prefers to use as many local subcontractors as possible on its projects.

The public is encouraged to donate to the project.

“We have a donation page on our website,” said Board President Jeff Carson. “We have a Facebook page. We have many ways for people to reach out and contact us.”

The goal is to have the money raised, restoration complete and acts working in the restored space within three years.

Donations can be made at jayhawktheatre.org.