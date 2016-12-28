Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in military prison

A Kansas federal judge has lifted a stay of execution for a former soldier who was sentenced to death for killing two women and three rapes.

Ronald A. Gray has been held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, since a military court sentenced him to die in 1988. The U.S. military has not carried out an execution since 1961.

Last week, U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten sided with the U.S. government in denying a bid by the former Fort Bragg, North Carolina, soldier to block the military from pressing ahead with the execution by lethal injection.

No execution date has been set.

A message left Tuesday with Gray’s appellate attorney was not immediately returned.

Civilian courts also sentenced Gray to eight life terms for two other killings and other rapes.