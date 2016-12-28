WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


55°F
Clear
Feels Like 55°
Winds North 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear56°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy47°
23°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear53°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear40°
24°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy44°
36°

Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in military prison

by on December 28, 2016 at 3:00 PM (56 mins ago)

ronald-gray

A Kansas federal judge has lifted a stay of execution for a former soldier who was sentenced to death for killing two women and three rapes.

Ronald A. Gray has been held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, since a military court sentenced him to die in 1988. The U.S. military has not carried out an execution since 1961.

Last week, U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten sided with the U.S. government in denying a bid by the former Fort Bragg, North Carolina, soldier to block the military from pressing ahead with the execution by lethal injection.

No execution date has been set.

A message left Tuesday with Gray’s appellate attorney was not immediately returned.

Civilian courts also sentenced Gray to eight life terms for two other killings and other rapes.

Copyright © 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.