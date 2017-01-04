K-State Polytechnic offers advice for new drone owners

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina has been a pioneer in unmanned aerial system flight education for the past decade.

The Federal Aviation Administration estimates that 1.9 million people purchased drones last year and K-State is offering tips to anyone that may be wondering about some of the dos and don’ts of drone flying.

Travis Balthazor is a flight operations manager at K-State Polytechnic and he said getting your new drone registered with the FAA is the best place to start.

“If your drone is between 0.55 pounds and 55 pounds, the Federal Aviation Administration requires you to register your aircraft,” he said.

The registration process can be completed at registermyuas.faa.gov and costs $5. Balthazor said doing so can save you hundreds of dollars in potential fines.

Balthazor added that it’s important to have your drone’s battery fully-charged before taking it on its first flight.

Most drones run on lithium-polymer batteries, which can be hazardous if not treated properly. The batteries can become especially volatile if they’re run on less than a 20 percent charge.

“It’s very important that you’re safe when operating your UAS, especially when it’s in the air,” Balthazor said. “So it’s important to understand the batteries and how you’re dealing with those batteries and storing them and keeping them in a safe environment.”

Balthazor added that being aware of your surroundings and keeping an eye on your drone is another important step to take for safe flying.

“The typical rule of thumb is that if you’re operating [your drone] within five nautical miles of a local airport, you need to contact that airport manager or tower and let them know that you’ll be operating in that area,” he said.

You can find more information about K-State Polytechnic’s UAS program on their website.