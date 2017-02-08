WIBW News Now!

Kansas AG joins five states in an effort to dismiss University of Arkansas lawsuit

by on February 8, 2017 at 5:50 AM (1 hour ago)

lawsuit2

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined top prosecutors from Arkansas and four other states in support of the University of Arkansas’ request to dismiss a former student’s lawsuit against the school.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a legal brief Monday in support of dismissing the lawsuit.

Attorneys general from Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas also joined in the filing.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman who told police and school officials she’d been raped in her dorm room by another student in October 2014.

The lawsuit says the university violated Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

Rutledge’s office argues that the state’s sovereign immunity, when a state is immune from civil suit or criminal prosecution, should force a federal appellate court to dismiss the lawsuit.

