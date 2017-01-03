WIBW News Now!

Kansas agency increases number of revoked officer licenses

by on January 3, 2017 at 9:39 AM (18 mins ago)

Police Lights 2

An independent state agency has more than quadrupled the number of law enforcement officer’s licenses it has revoked each year since 2011.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training has increased the number of actions it takes from about eight a year to about 35 a year.

The Wichita Eagle reports that last year the agency took action against one in about every 200 officers employed in the state. In one case, an officer issued a traffic ticket but then took it back after the offender contacted his wife about an affair the officer was having. In another, a sheriff was convicted of distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Officials say the increase in disciplinary actions can be in part attributed to more funding.

