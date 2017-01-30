Kansas Democrats Denounce Executive Orders

The Executive Director of the Kansas Democratic Party has strongly denounced the so-called “Muslim ban” enacted by President Donald Trump.

“It’s exactly what the founders did not want to do,” said Kerry Gooch, Executive Director of the Kansas Democratic Party. “We have always been a country that brings in refugees. We’ve always been a country that people can go to when they need to feel safe and secure. The President is doing the exact opposite.”

Given that, Gooch wants to see Trump reverse course.

“I would like to see the President completely take back the Executive Order,” said Gooch. “It shows hatred. It shows bigotry. It’s inhumane of the administration to do something like this, and I call on our members of Congress and our members of the U.S. Senate to demand that the President do that.”

With Kansas in the middle of the United States, why should Kansans care who gets into the country?

“It goes back to this whole culture and mindset that I feel like some members of the Republican Party are trying to take the country,” said Gooch. “We, as Kansans, have always been a state that has always welcomed in. We need people from different, diverse backgrounds and different races and different cultures to come into our state and that’s what makes our state great. That’s what also makes our country great.”