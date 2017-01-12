Kansas Dept. of Revenue simplifies online tax filing system

The Kansas Department of Revenue has implemented a new method of verification designed to make the state’s free online tax filing easier and more secure

Kansas residents using KS WebFile will now be required to confirm their identity directly by providing personal information, according to a news release.

Before the new verification system was rolled out this year, users had to obtain an access code by calling the department’s electronic services staff or using a prior year’s refund or balance due amount to link to their account.

Revenue officials say that eliminating the access codes and the need to contact the department will make the system more convenient for filers.

KS WebFile was established through a partnership between the Department of Revenue and Kansas.gov. The system allows Kansans to file their income tax and Homestead claims for free online.

Individual income tax returns are due on or before April 18, while the deadline for Homestead claims is April 15.