Kansas deputy charged after child sex crime investigation

December 30, 2016

Authorities say a fired eastern Kansas sheriff’s deputy has been charged after an investigation into child sex crimes.

KSNW-TV reports that 28-year-old Matthew Vander Linden was charged Wednesday in Coffey County with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. A criminal complaint accuses Vander Linden of having sex with a 15-year-old.

It wasn’t immediately known if Vander Linden had an attorney.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that its agents began to investigate last week at the request of the sheriff’s office. The deputy was arrested Tuesday and has been fired. He had worked for the sheriff’s office since March 2014.

A preliminary hearing for Vander Linden is scheduled for Feb. 7.

