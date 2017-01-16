WIBW News Now!

Kansas election officials threw out thousands of ballots

January 16, 2017

Kansas election officials threw out thousands of ballots cast in November, mostly because the state had no record those residents were registered voters.

Some local officials are now voicing concerns about numerous documented instances of lost voter registrations from people who had filled out applications on the state’s online site and at motor vehicle offices.

Those names never showed up on any poll books despite the fact these voters had date-stamped, computer screenshot confirmations.

The secretary of state’s office says there was a technical problem with the motor vehicle department computer system that handles online registrations that was corrected days after being discovered.

Numbers obtained from county election offices and the League of Women Voters for 11 largest counties show that 8,864 ballots cast were not counted. The
reasons vary.

