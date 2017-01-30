Kansas Gas Prices Trickling Down

Kansas Gas Prices are headed in the correct direction for drivers.

“We have one location where the average is below $2.00,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA of Kansas. “That’s in Cimmarron, down in the southwest corner of the state. We anticipate that we’ll probably see a few more drop below $2 in the next couple of weeks.”

Haugh says U.S. oil producers are filling in some of the supply gap created by cutbacks from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“With the increased production that the U.S. is putting out, we seem to have a pretty good stockpile,” said Haugh. “With OPEC cutting theirs, ours is going up. The demand right now, this time of year, is low.”

The prices this year are remaining well above last year’s levels.

“This was before the OPEC cut,” said Haugh. “Everybody was pumping extra into the market last year. You’re starting to see a little bit of a change now with the OPEC countries holding to their word that they were going to start cutting production. There are still a few analysts who say that it’s yet to be seen if that’s really going to hold for the next six months.”

Kansas state average is 15th lowest in the country at $2.17 a gallon.