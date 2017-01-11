WIBW News Now!

Kansas Gov. Brownback preparing to release proposed budget fixes

by on January 11, 2017 at 7:36 AM (1 hour ago)

Brownback

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to release the details of proposed tax increases and other measures to address the state’s budget problems.

Brownback Budget Director Shawn Sullivan was outlining the governor’s proposals Wednesday during meetings of the House budget and tax committees and the Senate budget committee.

The governor said during his State of the State address Tuesday evening that he would propose “modest, targeted” tax increases. He wasn’t specific but legislators expect him to seek higher liquor and tobacco taxes.

He also told reporters later that his proposals would include “one-time measures” to tide the state over until June 30.

The state faces a projected shortfall of $342 million in its current budget and gaps in funding for existing programs totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.

