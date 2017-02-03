WIBW News Now!

Kansas Health System seeks exemption from concealed carry

by on February 3, 2017 at 11:14 AM

lawrence memorial hospital FB

The Kansas Health System is seeking an exemption from a state law that that would allow adults to carry concealed handguns in its medical school and attached hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officials from the health system testified Thursday before the House Federal and State Affairs Committee.

Without the exemption, the hospital and medical school will be required to allow concealed weapons in its buildings on July 1, unless it provides security measures.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports hospital officials and the chief of the hospital police force testified for the exemption, saying allowing guns would make the hospital less safe, not more secure.

But some lawmakers raised concerns about taking concealed carry rights away from 10,000 employees and suggested the exemption was too broad.

