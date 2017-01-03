WIBW News Now!

Kansas high court to hear arguments in casino project

by on January 3, 2017 at 8:31 AM (1 hour ago)

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit involving a southeast Kansas casino in January.

Oral arguments in the lawsuit over the Kansas Crossing Casino are scheduled to be held before the state Supreme Court on January 25.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports the casino was awarded the Southeast Zone license, for the final of four state-owned casinos by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission in July of 2015.

Cherokee County and investors in Castle Rock Casino sued, claiming the Kansas Gaming Facility Review Board didn’t follow state law when it chose Kansas Crossing over the much larger Castle Rock project.

