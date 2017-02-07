Kansas lawmakers look to be aggressive on tax hikes; Gov. Brownback reacts harshly

A Kansas House committee is preparing to be aggressive in drafting a plan to increase personal income taxes to address the state’s ongoing budget problems.

A majority of Taxation Committee members indicated during an informal discussion Monday that they’re ready to propose raising taxes between $900 million and $1.2 billion over two years.

The state is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019. Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since Republican lawmakers

slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s urging.

Senate Republican leaders have drafted a plan for income tax increases that would raise $660 million through June 2019.

In a statement released Monday, Brownback criticized the Senate’s plan, pointing his comments directly toward Republican Senate President Susan Wagle, of Wichita.

“Senator Wagle’s tax plan needlessly harms the real people that serve as the lifeblood of Kansas. It punishes the middle class—teachers, police officers, and nurses—working hard to provide for their families and serve their communities. It punishes job-creators, the backbone of our Kansas economy. Most egregious is the burden this plan puts on the poor by reinstating income taxes on 388,000 of the poorest Kansans, already struggling to make ends meet. My budget and tax plan solve the challenges of today, and provide sustainable answers for the future, while still trusting Kansans with the economic freedom to make their own decisions with their hard earned money.”

Brownback’s statement made specific claims about how the plan would impact Kansans working in three different fields. He contends the proposal would increase individual income taxes for a middle school teacher by $128.88, a police officer by $120.42, and a registered nurse by $156.48.

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee expects to debate the plan Tuesday.

Ryan Ogle contributed to this article