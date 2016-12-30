Kansas lawmaker says STAR Bonds legislation needs hard look

A Kansas lawmaker says the economic development incentive tool that could finance a proposed outdoor activity center at a Lawrence lake will be examined during the upcoming legislative session.

Republican Sen. Julia Lynn of Olathe leads the Senate Commerce Committee, which is expected to conduct hearings on whether STAR bond authority should be allowed to continue.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that she has raised questions about whether the aggressive form of public incentives will be an option for the recreation center project at Clinton Lake or other future development in Kansas. She says the “program needs a lot of work and attention.”

Gov. Sam Brownback and other state officials have backed the STAR bond authority. The special taxing district allows projects to keep large amounts of state and local sales taxes generated at the development.