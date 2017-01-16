WIBW News Now!

Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law

by on January 16, 2017 at 5:35 AM (16 mins ago)

campus guns

A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will allow concealed guns in public hospitals and colleges.

The proposal would permanently exempt several types of health care facilities and colleges from a law that allows guns in public buildings. That exemption will otherwise expire July 1.

Supporters of allowing campuses to ban concealed guns are hopeful because the Legislature is more moderate than it was when the law passed in 2013. The National Rifle Association says it won’t support the bill. The NRA says carrying a concealed gun is a right and allows people to protect themselves.

Overland Park Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton and Wichita Democratic Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau plan to introduce bills written by Sen. Barbara Bollier, a
Mission Hills Republican.

