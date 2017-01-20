Kansas National Guard offers Inauguration Day support

The charitable nature of Kansans extends beyond the state’s citizens and into the military.

When the White House asked for help with the presidential inauguration, the Kansas National Guard answered the call.

“The D.C. National Guard put out a request for personnel, so we put our hands up and offered support,” says Major Justin Nikodem, who is leading the Kansas National Guard’s effort. “It’s an honor to be selected to represent the entire state on this mission to support our Governor and Commander-in-Chief.”

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is in Washington D.C. for the inauguration ceremony.

Nikodem says approximately 150 soldiers and airmen from the Kansas Nation Guard were deployed to the nation’s capital for the inauguration. They were tasked with assisting in several capacities, including medical stand-by, an on-site mobile kitchen and public affairs.

Soldiers will also support the presidential parade from the Capitol Building to the White House. Nikodem could not comment on the specifics of that assignment.

In total, more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia will assist the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces.

According to a news release, they will be involved in a range of support, including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication.

The 1st Infantry Division is representing Fort Riley at the event, according to a statement issued by Public Affairs Officer Chad Simon.The Big Red One’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard will ride 13 horses to the parade. That includes two draft horses, which will lead the team’s 1871-era escort wagon.

Nan Yates contributed to this article