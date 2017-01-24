WIBW News Now!

Kansas official hopes to resolve Medicaid noncompliance

by on January 24, 2017 at 5:00 PM



A top Kansas health official is hopeful for a quick resolution under the Trump administration to a finding that the state’s privatized Medicaid system isn’t complying with federal law.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Susan Mosier noted Monday when speaking to a Senate committee that the old administration was leaving office when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its findings.

The federal agency found that Kansas failed to oversee the companies it contracts to run the program, known as KanCare. The agency also said Kansas would face financial sanctions if it doesn’t submit a corrective plan by Feb. 17.

Mosier says the new administration has signaled that it will ease regulations on states’ Medicaid programs as it moves to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

