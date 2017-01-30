WIBW News Now!

Kansas regulators open hearings on Westar-Great Plains deal

by on January 30, 2017 at 9:46 AM

Westar-Energy-in-Topeka

Kansas regulators have opened hearings on the proposed sale of the largest electric company in Kansas to a Missouri-based utility with state analysts questioning whether the $12.2 billion deal is good for consumers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission heard arguments Monday from attorneys on Missouri-based Great Plains Energy’s proposal to purchase Topeka-headquartered Westar Energy. Great Plains is the parent of Kansas City Power & Light.

The acquisition would create an electric company with 1.5 million customers straddling both sides of the Kansas City metropolitan area. Great Plains would
assume $3.6 billion in Westar debt.

The commission’s staff has argued that Westar is putting the shareholder enrichment ahead of consumers because Great Plains is paying significantly more than Westar’s book value.

The hearings are expected to last two weeks.

