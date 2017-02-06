Kansas Senators under pressure from educators, advocates over DeVos confirmation

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday will give a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary Betsey DeVos.

Tomorrow’s action comes on the heels of an early Friday morning cloture vote aimed at preventing a Democratic filibuster over nominee, where Senators turned in a partisan vote of 52-48 in favor of moving forward with DeVos’ confirmation.

GOP Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, both from Kansas, have said they support a DeVos-led Department of Education.

Their endorsements were given despite phone calls from thousands of Kansans urging the Senators to break party lines and vote against the wealthy Republican donor.

Communications Director for the American Federation of Teachers-Kansas, Deena Burnett, has been a driving force behind the effort to sway Moran’s vote.

“But we’re not sure he’s actually heard us yet,” Burnett said. “Perhaps if we can give it one more push, Kansas values will bubble back up to the top for him.”

One final push came in the form of a gathering Saturday at the doorstep of Moran’s Wichita office over the weekend, where Burnett, educators and others rallied to express concerns over DeVos’ support for charter schools and taxpayer-funded vouchers.

Burnett says the ongoing fight over public school funding in Kansas will likely carry over to the national level with DeVos calling the shots.

“We understand that people would love for their kids to go to a bright, shiny new school. But the reality is that the funding dollars continue to dwindle; and that’s by design,” Burnett says. There are those who would prefer that the education of our children be for profit. Kansans have pushed back hard on that. We’ve made that an issue across the state and we’re not willing to see that go to the federal level.”

Burnett contends DeVos will do just that by providing vouchers to parents who want to send their children to private schools.

“That will take the federal dollars that would have gone to public schools for that child and siphon them into a private entity – be it a private religious or charter school,” Burnett said. “We’ve seen this scenario play out in other states and have seen the devastation it caused to those public schools.”

Burnett points to education funding policies in Michigan, where tax dollars normally set aside for public school went toward a school-choice voucher program, essentially opening the door for a for-profit school system.

Burnett, a former middle school teacher in Lawrence, also recalls testimony given by DeVos during her initial Senate hearings, where the nominee touted the success of several virtual charters across the country. One in particular mentioned by DeVos was the Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy boasted a 92-percent graduation rate over four years.

Burnett says DeVos’ testimony doesn’t mesh with the state of Oklahoma’s assessment of the school.

“The reality is, the Oklahoma Department of Education gave that very same school a ‘D’ in their ‘A to F’ ranking,” Burnett says. “That ranking was based in part from the Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy having only a 40-percent graduation rate.”

Burnett says a wide accountability gap exists between private and public schools, and worries DeVos would push policies that favor the former over the latter.

That concern was amplified by an answer given by DeVos during her hearing regarding her stance on using tax dollars to fund voucher programs for schools that do not adhere to federal accountability and anti-discrimination standards.

“Her response was a non-response, in saying that ‘Trump’s choice for being able to pick your own schools is the best way to go,’” Burnett says. “Here in Kansas, we have a really hard time when the numbers don’t match. When private entities are able to use their own numbers, rather than use the public schools’ numbers, then the picture looks very different.”

Burnett claims DeVos gleaned that information from reports given by K12.com, a for-profit education group that sells online school curriculum to state governments. DeVos and her husband Dick, the billionaire former CEO of Amway, were financial backers of K12.com until 2008.

“It’s not hard to draw the line between where people would like to make some more money,” Burnett says. “It will be very few people [to turn a profit] and it will be on the backs of our kids.”

The Associated Press reports that Democrats on Monday moved to delay DeVos’ confirmation by keeping the Senate in session for 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s expected final vote.

Two Republicans have said they will vote against DeVos, which would result in a 50-50 tie that would leave the deciding vote to Vice President Mike Pence.

With the hours dwindling before the Senate vote, Burnett says, at last check, Sen. Moran’s phone lines are still open for voters who want to express their thoughts on DeVos.

