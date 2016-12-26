Kansas Supreme Court returns case of man sentenced to life

The Kansas Supreme Court has sent back to a district court the case of a Salina man convicted in the 2013 death of his infant son.

The Salina Journal reports that Nicholas Corbin and his girlfriend were convicted of murdering their son by failing to feed him and adequately care for him.

Nicholas Corbin was sentenced to life without parole for 25 years. His lawyer argued that Corbin has an intellectual disability and should not have been subject to mandated sentencing.

In a ruling Friday, the high court sent the case back to the Saline County District Court for further consideration, based on an amended state statute about how a court determines if a defendant has an intellectual disability.