Kansas workplace fatalities down in 2015 despite national increase

Kansas saw fewer work-related fatalities in 2015 despite a slight increase nationwide.

The annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries report indicates that 60 people lost their lives while on the job in Kansas, down from 73 in 2014.

Fatalities saw a slight bump nationwide in 2015, as 4,826 workers were killed on the job compared to 4,821 in 2014.

Transportation-related deaths were the most prevalent in the Sunflower State, accounting for 61.7 percent of all workplace fatalities. That’s a significantly higher percentage than the nationwide average of 42.5 percent.

Men accounted for 93.3 percent of all fatal workplace accidents in Kansas and 20 workers aged 45-54 were killed in 2015, the largest of all age brackets.

Terri Sanchez leads the KDOL’s Division of Industrial Safety and Health and said that multiple agencies utilize the data compiled in the annual report.

“The data goes to safety and health specialist and researchers so they can help develop programs,” Sanchez said. “They use it inform workers of any kind of life-threatening hazards that might be associated with their work.”

Sanchez adds that the yearly report can help employers institute programs to keep workers safe.

“[The data] promotes safer work-practices through enhanced job training,” she said. “They know the areas they want to train in, so they can enhance those programs.”