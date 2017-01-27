KASB official testifies on school district cash flow

Kansas Association of School Boards Vice-President for Advocacy Mark Tallman testified before the Kansas House Appropriations Committee Thursday talking about some of the cash-flow issues that school districts face throughout the year that would compel them to save back money at certain points in the calendar.

“Special Education state aid, which is a big part of how districts fund their special education programs, state aid payments don’t come until the fall,” said Tallman. “Districts have to be up and running in August when school starts, and have some expenses even before that. They have to set money aside over the summer to operate until their state aid comes in. Then, they have to manage their cash to make sure they have that money in place the next year.”

The interesting part about this is that the overall state budget works much the same way.

“Right now, you’re talking about a $350 million deficit in the state general fund,” said Tallman. “That’s the main account of the state for purposes. But, there are hundreds of millions of dollars, in fact, probably a billion or two dollars that are in different state, what they call idle funds. Every year, the state sends money from those idle funds into the state general fund for exactly that same purpose.”

Tallman then presented an argument he has not seen yet at the state level.

“You could make the same argument, why is the state considering cutting schools if they have hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars on hand,” said Tallman. “The point is, those dollars are for other purposes and the state is just having to do things to manage its different obligations throughout the year.”

That is the purpose of the certificate of indebtedness. It is to allow the state to pay its bills from all of its available funds, regardless of where they are earmarked for, and then make those funds whole by the end of the fiscal year. The certificate of indebtedness for this year is $900 million.