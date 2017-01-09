KBCA High School Basketball Rankings – Week of 1/9/16

Four of the city’s seven boys basketball teams appear in their respective class’s top 10 in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association polls, released Monday afternoon.

The Washburn Rural Junior Blues are into the Class 6A poll for the first time this season, ranking fifth after starting this season 5-1. In Class 5A, Shawnee Heights and Seaman are eighth and ninth, respectively. Heights is down four spots from the most recent poll, while Seaman jumped one spot. The Thunderbirds are 5-1 overall, while the Vikings are also 5-1 and share the Centennial League lead with Washburn Rural with a 3-0 league record. The Hayden Wildcats remained sixth in the Class 4A-II poll. The Wildcats won two games last week to improve to 3-2.

In the girls polls, only one city school remains ranked. Washburn Rural is tenth in the Class 6A poll.

KBCA’s Boys and Girls basketball polls for the week of 1/9/16 (Source):

