WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Clear
Feels Like 47°
Winds South 12 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy47°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear49°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy58°
18°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy31°
18°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast27°
20°

KBCA High School Basketball Rankings – Week of 1/9/16

by on January 9, 2017 at 3:11 PM (56 mins ago)

low down

Four of the city’s seven boys basketball teams appear in their respective class’s top 10 in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association polls, released Monday afternoon.

The Washburn Rural Junior Blues are into the Class 6A poll for the first time this season, ranking fifth after starting this season 5-1. In Class 5A, Shawnee Heights and Seaman are eighth and ninth, respectively. Heights is down four spots from the most recent poll, while Seaman jumped one spot. The Thunderbirds are 5-1 overall, while the Vikings are also 5-1 and share the Centennial League lead with Washburn Rural with a 3-0 league record. The Hayden Wildcats remained sixth in the Class 4A-II poll. The Wildcats won two games last week to improve to 3-2.

In the girls polls, only one city school remains ranked. Washburn Rural is tenth in the Class 6A poll.

KBCA’s Boys and Girls basketball polls for the week of 1/9/16 (Source):
c1wrpa6ukae-vsu

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.