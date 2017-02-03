WIBW News Now!

Kobach presses for bills involving immigration enforcement

by on February 3, 2017 at 9:41 AM

kobach

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is asking lawmakers to pass two measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration.

Republican state Rep. John Whitmer, of Wichita, introduced two proposals in a House committee Thursday at Kobach’s request.

Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, of Parker, introduced identical versions in a Senate committee.

One measure would bar cities and counties from adopting sanctuary policies protecting immigrants in the country illegally and would require their cooperation with federal immigration and customs authorities.

A similar bill got a hearing in a House committee last year but did not make it to the House floor.

The other bill would require the Kansas Highway Patrol to partner with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the “enforcement of federal immigration
laws, detentions and removals, and related investigations.”

