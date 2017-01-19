KPERS Chief Cautions Against Extending Amortization Schedule

One part of the Governor’s budget proposal for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 involves changing the amortization schedule for the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. KPERS Executive Director Alan Conroy spoke to the Kansas House Appropriations Committee on Thursday about what the impact of such a move might be.

“Yes, you can refinance at any time,” said Conroy. “Yes, you can add ten years to your mortgage. But, guess what? You’re going to pay that mortgage payment ten more years.”

If that step is taken along with continuing contributions at their current rate, it could cost the state up to $6.5 billion more in payments over the lengthened life of the loan. Conroy also told the committee that it could weaken the funded ratio of the plan. The funded ratio tells states how well they are doing in keeping up with their obligations.

“We’re at 67 percent now, which is kind of cautionary,” said Conroy. “If you’re below 60 percent, then all the red lights are flashing and the sirens are going off. If you’re between 60 and 80, you’d better be paying attention to what’s going on and taking some corrective action if you can. You really want to be at 80 percent on your way to 100 percent.”

This proposal lengthens the time the state is in the cautionary zone.

“Extending out that amortization period adds about eight more years of in that sixty percent level,” said Conroy.

The change cannot be made without legislative approval.

“The current amortization schedule is set by statute,” said Conroy. “The legislature will have to do that. It’s delegated to the board. If you want to add those ten years, the legislature will have to take action.”

The move is designed to decrease the state’s immediate shortfalls, which have been estimated at over a billion dollars between now and the end of fiscal 2019.