KU’s Jackson Earns Another Weekly Honor

Guards Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State) and Josh Jackson (Kansas) both led their teams to wins in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and also earned the latest Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week awards. Evans is recognized for the second time this year, while Jackson garners his fifth newcomer accolade. The five newcomer honors are tied for the fifth-most in a season in Big 12 history.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So., Dallas, Texas

Averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in leading Oklahoma State to a pair of victories.

Shot 60 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

Had just two turnovers last week and has totaled four miscues the past three games – his best three-game stretch of the year.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr., Detroit, Mich.

Notched his fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win at No. 4 Kentucky.

Finished the week with 21.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, shooting 55.2 percent.

Connected on 6-of-9 (.667) shots from 3-point territory.

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

Date Player of the Week Newcomer of the Week

November 16 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21 Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr. Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19 Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27 Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr. Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3 Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

January 9 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

January 16 Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 23 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Jarrett Allen, Texas, F, Fr.

January 30 Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.