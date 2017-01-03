KU’s Lucas Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Two road wins to open conference play have led to Landen Lucas (Kansas) and Manu Lecomte (Baylor) earning the first Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week awards of the 2017 calendar year. Lucas captures his first honor of the season, while Lecomte is recognized with a weekly award for the third time.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr., Portland, Ore.

Recorded his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 17 rebounds in a win at TCU.

Connected on 7-of-9 (.778) shots from the field.

The 17 boards were the most by a KU player since January 13, 2014 (Andrew Wiggins, 19).

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr., Brussels, Belgium

Finished with 14 points and a game-high four assists to go along with zero turnovers in the win at Oklahoma.

Made 5-of-8 (.625) shots from the floor, including 4-of-5 (.800) from beyond the arc.

The 26-point win at OU was the largest margin for any team playing in Norman since February 5, 1963.

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

Date Player of the Week Newcomer of the Week

November 16 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21 Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr. Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19 Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27 Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr. Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3 Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.