Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of committing armed robbery with a hammer

by on February 3, 2017 at 11:59 AM

Handcuffs Suspect Arrest

Lawrence police on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of robbing a man while armed with a hammer.

The incident occurred on the morning of January 9 near a business in the 1800 block of W 2nd Street, according to a news release.

A 59-year-old Lawrence man reported that around 7 a.m., he was robbed by a man who threatened him with a hammer.

The suspect was later identified as 18-year-old Matthew James Stephens, of Lawrence.

Stephens was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

A spokesperson with the Lawrence Police Department says no additional details will be released due to the charges pending against Stephens.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle