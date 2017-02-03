Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of committing armed robbery with a hammer

Lawrence police on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of robbing a man while armed with a hammer.

The incident occurred on the morning of January 9 near a business in the 1800 block of W 2nd Street, according to a news release.

A 59-year-old Lawrence man reported that around 7 a.m., he was robbed by a man who threatened him with a hammer.

The suspect was later identified as 18-year-old Matthew James Stephens, of Lawrence.

Stephens was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

A spokesperson with the Lawrence Police Department says no additional details will be released due to the charges pending against Stephens.