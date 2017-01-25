WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Overcast
Feels Like 28°
Winds WNW 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy39°
24°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy35°
23°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear41°
26°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
31°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy43°
26°

Lawsuit: School camera recorded people changing clothes

by on January 25, 2017 at 1:49 PM (2 hours ago)

Bonner Springs High School

A former teacher claims in a lawsuit that a Kansas high school installed a hidden camera in a classroom where people sometimes changed clothes.

Rob Marriott filed the lawsuit against Bonner Springs High School. It was moved Tuesday from county to federal court.

The Kansas City Star reports Marriott alleged the videotaping occurred from 2009 to mid-2015.

The lawsuit says Marriott and others sometimes used the room to change clothes and one year it was used as a visiting locker room during a basketball tournament. Marriott also says he used the room to have confidential discussions with students and colleagues.

The current school district superintendent, Dan Brungardt, is not named in the lawsuit. He says the district is working with its attorneys on the lawsuit.

Photo via facebook.com/USD204

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.