WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


11°F
Clear
Feels Like -2°
Winds NNW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy16°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear21°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear34°
12°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy39°
26°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy46°
34°

Leavenworth Catholic high school to close in June

by on January 5, 2017 at 5:19 PM (45 mins ago)

Education 2

After more than a century in operation, a Catholic high school in Leavenworth is closing its doors after this school year.

The Board of Trustees of the Leavenworth Regional Catholic School System announced Wednesday it will recommend that Archbishop Joseph Naumann close Immaculata High School, which offers seventh through 12th grade.

The Leavenworth Times reports the school will close June 2. Xavier Catholic School, which offers preschool through sixth grade, will remain open. Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Immaculata will move to Xavier next year.

School officials said struggling enrollment has caused cost per student to exceed revenue per student by more than $5,000.

The Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said 66 students are currently enrolled in ninth through 12th grade at Immaculata.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.