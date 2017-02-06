WIBW News Now!

Local armed forces personnel to be honored at City Council meeting

by on February 6, 2017 at 10:10 AM

190th at Forbes File Photo

The Topeka City Council this week will briefly step aside from municipal politics in order to recognize local members of the armed forces.

According to a news release from the Kansas Adjutant General’s office, six members of the Topeka military community will be honored at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The ceremony will see the soldiers named as Topeka Armed Forces Personnel of the Year.

This year’s honorees are Staff Sgt. Patrick Gordon, Kansas Army National Guard; Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jamie Tuttle, U.S. Navy; Sgt. Kyle A. Scrimsher, U. S. Marine Corps; Yeoman 2nd Class Amanda M. Dow, U.S. Coast Guard; Master Sgt. Michael Wagner, U.S. Army Reserve; and Capt. Casey Montgomery, Kansas Air National Guard.

The invocation for the ceremony will be given by Maj. John Potter, the Kansas National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters chaplain.

The recognition ceremony is held each year and sponsored by the Topeka Military Relations Committee, which was formed in 2003 by a group of local business owner as a way to promote the military within the Topeka community.

Each recipient was selected by their respective military branches based on their contributions to their service and the community.

The meeting begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Council meeting room, 215 SE 7th St.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle