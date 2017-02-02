Lopers Hot Shooting Second Half Too Much for Ichabods.

Nebraska-Kearney outscored the Washburn Ichabods 26-10 down the stretch during the final 6:10 turning a one-point Ichabod lead into a 15-point loss in an 88-73 loss on Thursday night in Lee Arena. Washburn returns to the hardwood on Saturday when they will host Fort Hays State in the National Division II Game of the Week as it will be broadcast on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app following the women’s game which will start at 5:03 p.m.



The loss to the Lopers, was the seventh-straight in the series as UNK improved to 15-6 overall and 8-4 in the MIAA. Washburn dips to 14-7 overall and 6-5 in conference play.



Washburn led by eight at the break at 39-31 as the Ichabods shot 47 percent from the field and 5 of 10 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes of the game. UNK shot 48 percent in the first half and then would improve to 66 percent in the second half hitting 19 of 29 enroute to a 57.7 percent as the Lopers finished 30 of 52 from the field and 11 of 22 from 3-point range. The Lopers shot an opponent season-high against the Ichabods of 59.6 percent in the loss on Dec. 10 in Kearney as the Lopers connected on 12 3-pointers in that game.



The Ichabods led by 11 just 24 seconds into the second half after a 3-pointer by Randall Smith at 42-31, but the Lopers would chip away at the score tying it at 53 with 13:23 to play.



The teams traded the lead over the next eight possessions, but would take it for good on a layup by AJ Jackson with 6:26 to play starting the 26-10 run to finish the game as the Lopers would go 7 of 9 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free throw line to wrap up the win. Washburn was 4 of 9 down the stretch in the loss.



Brady Skeens recorded his ninth double double of the season and the 19th of his career with a team-high 16 points and 14 rebounds adding three blocks and three assists. Javion Blake scored 12 points and Isaac Clark and Cameron Wiggins each scored 10.



Carter Burns scored 19 to lead all scorers for the Lopers pacing four total UNK players in double figures.



Washburn outrebounded the Lopers 36 to 25 adding 17 offensive rebounds. Washburn committed 16 turnovers leading to 21 points for the Lopers.

