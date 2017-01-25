WIBW News Now!

Authorities ID man found dead during standoff west of Topeka

by on January 25, 2017 at 9:07 AM

James Overton

Updated 1/25 @ 9:30 a.m.

A standoff Tuesday at a home just west of Topeka ended when authorities found the man involved dead.

According to a news release, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office went to the home in the 8700 block of SW 10th Street to serve a warrant on an adult male.

The man barricaded himself inside the home. Officers blocked off the area around the house and alerted neighbors of the situation.

Officers entered the house around 6 p.m. and found the man dead. Authorities say he was alone. The release did not indicate whether the man was armed. 

The incident is under investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

An email from Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer with the Sheriff’s Office states the man has been identified as 57-year-old James Overton. 

Arrest records show Overton was arrested in September 2016 for aggravated battery, aggravated criminal threat and felony interference with a law enforcement officer. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle