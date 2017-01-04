WIBW News Now!

Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas police detective

by on January 4, 2017 at 5:17 AM (23 mins ago)

Ayers

A man accused of killing a Kansas police detective has pleaded guilty to capital murder.

Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty Tuesday to gunning down Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Brad Lancaster on May 9. He also pleaded guilty to nine other charges
related to Lancaster’s death.

The 28-year-old Ayers agreed to serve life without parole on the murder count.

He could face additional prison time on the nine other charges when he is sentenced March 14.

Prosecutors say Lancaster was shot seven times when he exchanged gunfire with Ayers near the Kansas Speedway. Ayers then stole the detective’s car before carjacking another vehicle and then stealing a third. He drove into Kansas City, Missouri, where police shot and wounded him before taking him into custody.

