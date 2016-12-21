WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


31°F
Clear
Feels Like 25°
Winds West 6 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy44°
32°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain43°
27°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy46°
39°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain60°
30°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear40°
22°

Man rams police car in Overland Park, flees; officer escapes injury

by on December 21, 2016 at 11:40 AM

casey-lee-smith

Police in Overland Park say they’re searching for a driver who rammed an officer’s patrol car during a traffic stop, then fled as the officer fired at him.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Casey Lee Smith. According to a news release, Smith is a white male who stands five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. 

Police say the officer escaped injury during the confrontation Wednesday morning in the Kansas City suburb. It wasn’t clear if the suspect was wounded.

Overland Park Police Department spokesman Officer John Lacy said the officer stopped a pickup truck after a computer check showed the license plate was stolen.

Lacy said that as the officer stepped from his cruiser, the pickup truck’s driver intentionally backed into the patrol car and turned toward the officer, who then opened fire. The driver sped away.

Lacy says a passenger in the truck told police he only got a ride from the suspect he called a stranger.

Copyright © 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.