Man shot, killed in central Topeka

by on December 27, 2016 at 5:02 AM (2 hours ago)

police crime shot shooting

One man was killed late Monday night in a central Topeka shooting.

According to Topeka Police LT. Jennifer Cross, officers were called just before midnight Tuesday to the 500 block of SW Clay on reports of a shootout between two people. Police arrived to the scene and found a male victim in the west alley of SW Clay Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released.

Cross says the investigation is ongoing and expects more information to be released later today.

