Mason and Graham Too Much for Red Raiders

The Jayhawk trio of Frank Mason III , Devonte’ Graham and Josh Jackson combined for 63 points as No. 3/2 Kansas withstood Texas Tech, 85-68, Saturday night in Allen Fieldhouse. The victory marked KU’s 2,200th win in program history, making the Jayhawks just the second NCAA Division I team to reach that mark.

The victory also gave Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) its 14th-straight victory and 48th-consecutive win inside Allen Fieldhouse, while Texas Tech (12-3, 1-2) suffered its 14th-straight loss at the hands of the Jayhawks.

Just five days removed from allowing the most points in a 40-minute home conference game since 2008, the Kansas defense made sure it returned to its stout ways as it hit the court against a stubborn Texas Tech team that was coming off an upset win over No. 7 West Virginia earlier in the week.

The determined Jayhawk defense was on display early as the visitors managed to hit just three of their first 13 shots from the field, helping KU get out to a quick 15-7 lead over the first 8:26 of the game. The Jayhawks pushed their lead into double digits following the 12-minute media timeout with the help of a Lagerald Vick steal and dunk, putting his squad up 17-7 with 11 minutes still to play in the half.

The fast Jayhawk start did not seem to discourage the Red Raiders, who were seeking their first win at Allen Fieldhouse. TTU slowly inched its way back into the game after the Jayhawk offense suffered from a four-minute field goal drought inside the final five minutes of the first half. A dunk by Red Raider Zach Smith pulled his team within three points of the home side at 30-27 with 1:24 remaining before the break.

With Texas Tech appearing to have the Jayhawks on the ropes, KU turned the Red Raiders’ momentum on their head with a quick spurt over the final minute to put the contest back in control. Jackson ended the KU scoring drought with a steal and fast-break dunk as the clock ticked below 55 seconds. Moments later, Mason forced TTU’s eighth first-half turnover, before earning a trip to the charity stripe where his two free throws turned into four after TTU’s Anthony Livingston was whistled for a technical. Mason converted on three of his four tries before a Landen Lucas lay-up just seconds before the halftime buzzer pushed the KU lead back to double digits at 37-27. In all, the Jayhawks closed the first period on a 7-0 run over the final 60 seconds of the half to turn a one-possession game into what appeared to be the early stages of a runaway KU victory.

Much like the opening half, the Red Raiders managed to slowly creep their way back into range of the Jayhawks with the help of their hot outside shooting. The Big 12’s second-ranked 3-point shooting team converted on eight treys in the first 12 minutes following the intermission, to cut a once manageable Jayhawk lead to 60-55 as the clock read 8:22 remaining in regulation.

As the 16,300 inside Allen Fieldhouse began to become restless with the prospect of KU’s second nail-biter of the week, the Jayhawks snuffed that prospect out quickly.

The KU knockout blow began with four-straight points from Mason before Graham connected with Lucas on an alley-oop to put the Jayhawks back up by double-digits at 66-55 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Mason then nailed back-to-back treys to close out the 12-0 Jayhawk run that turned the five-point Jayhawk lead into a 72-55 advantage in the span of only two minutes.

Kansas kept Texas Tech at arms’ length for the remaining six minutes of the game to wrap up the 85-68 rout and remain atop the Big 12 standings.

Mason led all scorers with 26 points, 11 of which came from the charity stripe. Graham tallied a season-high 20 points after he shot 8-of-14 from the field, including a 4-for-8 clip from beyond the 3-point line.

Jackson posted his third double-double after contributing 17 points and leading the Jayhawks with 10 rebounds. The freshman also posted three blocks, including an impressive rejection on a would-be highlight dunk from TTU’s Shadell Millinghaus that led to a Vick lay-in in the early minutes of the second half.

After allowing Kansas State to shoot better than 50 percent earlier in the week, the KU defense seemed to be locked in as the TTU shooters managed to hit just 40 percent (24-of-59) from the field. Kansas also collected nine steals and forced the Red Raiders into 14 turnovers, nine of which came in the first half.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2 and then return home to host Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., on ESPN2. KU will play its first of four ESPN Big Monday games at Iowa State on Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.