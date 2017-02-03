WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


25°F
Clear
Feels Like 16°
Winds SSE 8 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy51°
28°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear50°
36°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast61°
42°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy54°
23°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy36°
24°

May trial set for Topeka man in fatal traffic crash

by on February 3, 2017 at 4:18 AM

Marcos Cruz

A Topeka man charged with killing a passenger in another vehicle during a police chase will go on trial May 1.

A Shawnee County District Court judge set the trial date on Wednesday for 21-year-old Marcos Adan Cruz Jr., who faces four felony charges, including first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Cruz’s attorney was interested in taking part of mediation to resolve the case.

A witness at a preliminary hearing testified a speeding car ran a red light and hit another car, which was forced into a fence at the Topeka Zoo. A passenger in that car, 69-year-old Edward Greene of Tecumseh, died at the scene.

The driver was injured.

Cruz’s 8-month-old son was in his car but was not seriously injured.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.