McHenry Notches 400th Win as Ichabods Head Coach

The Washburn women’s basketball team bounced back from its loss last Saturday to roll past Northeastern State at the NSU Arena on Thursday evening, 67-48 and give head coach Ron McHenry his 400th career victory.



With the result, McHenry became the fastest active NCAA Division II women’s basketball coach to reach the milestone, doing so in just 512 games, though joining the list as No. 23. McHenry also becomes the second coach in Washburn’s program-history as he joins Patty Dick.



For the fifth time this season Washburn (11-4, 4-2 MIAA) received double-digit contributions from three individuals as Jharian Bowen (18 points), Alyxis Bowens (14) and Erika Lane (10) led the way for the Ichabods. In addition to her scoring, Lane was also a force on the glass pulling down a career-high 10 boards for WU’s second double-double of the season. Reagan Phelan meanwhile dished out a game-best eight assists.



Trailing 10-5 in the opening 3:50 of the game Washburn pushed back with a 9-2 spurt to move out front (14-12) where it remained for the remainder for evening. The run, which stretched for about two minutes, was sparked by a long range attempt from Lane.



With a 16-12 advantage to start the second, Ichabod shooters began to heat up as Dohnalek knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to make it 22-18.



Sandwiched between the Dohnalek scores, NSU managed to trim the advantage to one (19-18) with four unanswered points from Rylie Torrey. The Ichabods then staved off NSU’s hopes of a comeback as it held the RiverHawks scoreless for the final 4:29 of the half. During that stretch, Washburn tacked on 13 unanswered points to take a 37-20 advantage into the break.



After a dip in scoring during the third both sides found its shooting rhythm in the fourth as they each completed over 50 percent of attempts from the field and netted 21 points. Despite the scoring onslaught from the RIverHawks late, Washburn, which opened the final quarter with a 49-27, was able to keep pace and keep NSU at bay en route a 67-48 victory.



Ichabod shooters were extremely proficient as they converted on 27 of 55 from the field with 12 of 26 from behind the arc. As a result the team set a pair of season-highs in three-pointers made and three-point percentage (46.2). In addition to outscoring NSU on the board, WU also controlled points in the paint (24-14), points off turnovers (16-5) and rebounds (38-22).



The Ichabods will return to action for a Saturday matinee against No. 16 Central Oklahoma. Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m.