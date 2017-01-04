Midwest Economy Positive, But Caution Warranted

A survey of supply managers across the Midwest was as positive as it has been in months, but the economist who oversees the survey thinks the news may not be as good as it seems.

“I think we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “We’re due for a little bit of a pullback in January. Things are looking much better.”

After five straight months of readings below growth neutral, Creighton’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 53.1 from November’s much weaker 46.5. Fifty is growth neutral.

Goss believes that a tax cut on repatriated earnings, which is money earned abroad that is brought back to the U.S., is on the way.

“I think that’s going to pass in the first quarter,” said Goss. “I think that’s baked in right now. That would be good for investment in the U.S. That would be a really positive factor for the economy.”

Goss adds that the economy may be healthy enough to get back to more normal monetary policy.

“Most estimates right now are for two-and-a-half to three percent growth,” said Goss. “We’ve been seeing two percent growth. The Federal Reserve has almost promised us three rate hikes if we get that kind of growth.”

It’s difficult to know how rate hikes, if implemented, may affect the U.S. dollar. A weaker dollar would most likely positively impact exports, which are very important to the Kansas economy.